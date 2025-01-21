More than 30 bands, musicians to be inducted as Iowa’s rock ‘n’ roll elite

The 2025 inductees into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame will be recognized this summer at Arnolds Park. Ralph Kluseman, president of the northwest Iowa-based association, says more than 30 bands, individuals, and music venues are set for recognition.

“We get to celebrate the talent that Iowa is so blessed with and this is the thing we look forward to all year long,” Kluseman says. “Of course, when we bring everybody together, it creates even a bigger family every year. This is our 28th induction since this great idea was brought into the world.”

Kluseman says the induction celebration later this year will feature a range of activities.

“One part that always gets people excited is the ceremony itself, where you get to hear and see the people who have impacted their lives,” Kluseman says. “They may have been listening to them or seen them when they were teenagers, or young parents, or whatever the case may be, but when we get the bios done and we get the presentations done, it’s a very moving event.”

Tickets for the Labor Day weekend event will go on sale this spring. The dates are August 29th through the 31st. The opening ceremony is held that Saturday morning and the “meet and greet” for inductees is Saturday night.

“That following evening, on the Sunday night, we get over to the roof garden, and we get to put a lot of them that are still performing up on stage, and it just brings back such a thrill,” Kluseman says. “So I wouldn’t distinguish between any of these. All are world class people that need to be recognized for the impact they’ve had on our lives.”

Bands being inducted include: Galaxy, Witch Hazel, Wicked Liz & the Belly Swirls, Kory & the Fireflys, Sons of Gladys Kravitz, The Chevrons, Homegrown Band and Mirage.

In the individual category: Gary Lambert, Tory Steffregen, Kenny Kugel (deceased), Mark Doyle, Dick Howard, Scott Moore, Stacy Peterson, Chad Elliott, Tim Miller and Larry Hrubes.

Two venues are also being singled out: The Depot in Shenandoah, and the Ollinger Ballroom in Pocahontas.

For the full list, visit: https://www.iowarocknroll.com/

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)