State economic funds approved for Coralville, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Le Grand

Two startup companies are getting a boost from the Iowa Economic Development Authority board.

IEDA spokesperson Kannan Kappleman says Reality Wave based in Coralville is one of the businesses.”Reality Wave received a $50,000 proof of commercial relevance loan, and the company utilizes A-I technology to provide objective evaluations of academic manuscripts and grant proposals,” she says. Kappleman says the company’s process ensures scholarly articles meet high quality standards in a timely manner.

A Des Moines-based company received a loan for product refinement. “Tumblewood VITA received a $100,000 demonstration fund loan and the company offers a step-by-step approach to managing end-of-life and post-loss plans,” Kappleman says. She says the product helps people plan for and carry out the final wishes of those involved. “So their legacy planning software guides individuals and families and other entities in organizing records, logging final wishes, and so forth,” she says.

Two communities won Community Attraction and Tourism or CAT grants. Community Theatre of Cedar Rapids was awarded $500,000. “For their ‘Dream Here, Do Here’ project, which focuses on the renovation of the historic building’s upper stories to accommodate additional classroom and rehearsal space in their community theater,” Kappleman says.

The other award went to a community project in Tama and Marshall County. “The city of Legrand was awarded for a little over $44,000 to make park improvements, which includes new playground equipment, upgrades to surfacing, installation of pickleball courts,” she says. Kappleman says the project will complement a new nearby housing development.