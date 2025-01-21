Wind chills dip to -35 under Extreme Cold Warning for 89 Iowa counties

It’s Iowa’s coldest morning of the winter so far, with sub-zero temperatures and very bitter wind chills. National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon says an Extreme Cold Warning is posted for almost the entire state.

“Temperatures are generally in that 10 to probably 18 below across the entire state,” Donavon says, “and we do have those wind chill values are generally in that 25 to 35 degree below zero range, so extremely cold out there this morning.”

The warning is posted for 89 of Iowa’s 99 counties through noon, all but a line of counties across the Missouri border. Donavon says temps likely will climb above zero this afternoon.

“We will start see some improvement today as we do have a ridge of high pressures moving through the state, and what that’ll do is actually allow the wind to turn more westerly or southwest, and allow some warmer air come in,” he says. “You don’t expect the big warm up yet today. We will be getting above zero later in the day, but a little better warm up as we go into Wednesday with highs, generally in the upper 20s to low 30s.”

There’s been very little snow in most areas of the state so far this winter, and Donavon says some flakes may fly today.

“Along with some of that warmer air that we’ve got coming in, we do have potential some light snow tonight and through the day on Wednesday, so it could cause a few slick spots on the roadways,” Donavon says. “I expected much in the way of snow, but certainly be on the lookout in case you are traveling.”

The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 20s to 30s by the weekend.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)