Fire crews in Southwest Iowa take ice rescue refresher course

While many Iowans huddle inside when it’s this cold, others set off for their ice fishing shacks, which is the reason dozens of firefighters from multiple departments in southwest Iowa took part in an ice rescue training session last weekend. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says they do the on-ice training workshop every winter.

“It brings the teams together on an ice rescue scenario, how to deploy the rescue teams, and how to use the ice rescue equipment,” Bruce says. “It’s just a good refresher to get those skills fine-tuned.”

Ice rescues are only needed a few months out of the year, so Bruce says this refresher is vital so they can properly respond to someone falling through the ice — particularly given the popularity of ice fishing in the region.

“We want to make sure we’re honed up on these skills, because you never know from moment to moment where you could be dispatched to,” he says. “It’s imperative for the individual or individuals that are in that frigid water, that we effect that rescue as quickly as possible.”

Nearly 40 firefighters took part in the training from departments in Red Oak, Elliott, Grant, Villisca, Corning, Mount Ayr, Clarinda, and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

Chief Bruce says it’s crucial there’s at least four inches of ice on the lake or pond, which you’ve either tested yourself or communicated directly with the Iowa DNR or county conservation office.

“Our religious ice fishing folks, they’ve fine-tuned their skills of being able to go out and hit the ice and they can tell by the sound it’s making whether it’s thick ice or not,” he says, “and a lot of them are experienced with their augers and know to do a pilot drill.”

Bruce says if you’re not sure whether the ice is thick enough, don’t go out. Also, have someone with you to call 911, and let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to return.

Other tips from the Iowa DNR include bringing hand warmers, ice cleats, ice picks, a life jacket, a floating safety rope, a whistle, a first aid kit, and extra dry clothes.

(By Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)