Awards to honor Iowa film workers on both sides of the camera

The deadline is next week for Iowans who are involved in the film industry to submit entries for this year’s Iowa Motion Picture Awards.

The honors recognize outstanding creative and technical achievement in Iowa’s motion picture industry in all of its forms, according to Jim Brockhohn, president of the Forest City-based Iowa Motion Picture Association.

“Anybody can enter,” Brockhohn says. “You just have to have a connection in Iowa, whether it be the director, the writer, an actor.”

The association was founded as a way to showcase the film and media talents of Iowans, and this is the 34th year for the awards.

Brockhohn says there’s a new feature this year. “We did partner up with the Fridley Theaters and the Fleur Cinema and Cafe for our film festival,” Brockhohn says. “We’re going to be having films from the nominees. All the nominees are going to show their films the week leading up to our award show. So that will be Monday through Friday on May 26th through May 30th.”

The deadline to submit entries is January 31st. Nominees will be notified at the end of March, with the awards event planned for May 31st at the Palms Theaters in Waukee.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)