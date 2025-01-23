Iowa groups seek property tax break for disabled veterans

Veterans groups are seeking a state tax break for the estimated 47,000 disabled veterans in Iowa who are homeowners.

“We fully support disabled veterans rated 10% through 90% having their property taxes offset by the percentage of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation Rating,” said Darlene McMartin, chair of the Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs.

McMartin was among Wednesday’s speakers at a ceremony during Veterans Day at the Iowa Capitol. McMartin and others are calling on legislators to expand Veterans Treatment Courts where criminal cases against veterans may be resolved by referrals to substance abuse or mental health treatment.

“We stand unified in our commitment to honor the sacrifices of those who have served our nation,” McMartin said, “to listen to their voices, to actively work toward ensuring they receive the support and the care they deserve.”

Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing adding half a million dollars for the state program that provides grants to veterans who are buying a home. The $5000 grants can be used to cover down payments and closing costs.

“I’m also asking the legislature to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue using the $500,000 annually from the Iowa Lottery to help pay claims from our most vulnerable veterans for many years to come,” Reynolds said during the event in the Capitol rotunda.

The grants to low income veterans may cover expenses for things like hearing aids, eye glasses and dental work as well as repairs to homes and vehicles. According to the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, 178,000 veterans live in Iowa. That’s about 5% of the state’s population.