Chronic absenteeism in Iowa schools is still surging following COVID

Many Iowa school districts are stepping up efforts to improve attendance, as chronic absenteeism surged during the pandemic and it’s been difficult to bring down.

Des Moines Public Schools has increased outreach to families through letters, phone calls and in-person visits to homes.

Superintendent Ian Roberts says the district learned some students are missing school to care for family members, or to work so they can add to their family’s income.

“The commitment of these young people, the sacrifices that they’re making, they’re trying to balance the importance of attending school but also supporting their families,” Roberts says, “and so we are looking at finding ways to support them.”

Some Iowa school leaders want changes to a law passed last year aimed at reducing chronic absenteeism. Once a student misses 10-percent of the days in a semester, the law requires districts to notify their family and the county attorney. Initially, both excused and unexcused absences counted toward the tally. Districts now have more discretion on when notifications are sent.

Roberts agrees chronic absenteeism needs attention, but the law has a significant cost.

“What we have found is the cost of those certified letters for us thus far is almost $100,000,” Roberts says. “We’ve spent a little over $80,000 just thus far, just in mailing those letters home.”

Des Moines is seeing success in reducing chronic absenteeism. Fifty-one schools saw a decrease from last school year to the beginning of this one, but in some Des Moines high schools chronic absenteeism is still over 50 percent.

Roberts was a recent guest on the Iowa Public Radio program “Talk of Iowa.”

(By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)