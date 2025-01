Des Moines police say a drug dog found more than 50 pounds of marijuana at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday after they received an anonymous tip the pot was coming in on a plane from Las Vegas.

Investigators were able to identify the luggage believed to contain the marijuana, and then their dog Blaise quickly alerted to the odor of drugs. Investigators watched the luggage and 21-year-old man is facing two drug charges after claiming it. Police did not say where the man was from.