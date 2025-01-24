Early ticket sales good for country concert at Field of Dreams in Dyersville

Organizers of a concert by country music star Tim McGraw at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville are happy with the ticket sales that started Monday.

John Sutter is Vice President of Field of Dreams Operations, and says there has been a lot of interest. “Both from the community and across the country, with national media picking this up, everyone’s very excited about this, and it being a perfect fit with Tim McGraw and his father’s connection to baseball is just really exciting,” he says.

Sutter says they want to make the August 30th event more than just one concert. “The plan is to make it a whole day event with adding additional acts to support the Tim McGraw performance, which will be the headline act, but to really take advantage of what’s looking to be like a really exciting day at the Field of Dreams,” he says.

Sutter says these types of events can bring in more people who may not be familiar with the site. “We just hope this is an opportunity that people will take. Maybe they haven’t been to the Field of Dreams in a while, or, you know, maybe baseball isn’t their thing, but they are interested in country music,” Sutter says. “We’re just hoping this brings a whole new audience to enjoy and share the Field of Dreams in the Dyersville area.”

You can find more information about tickets for the Tim McGraw concert at The Field of Dreams Movie Site online at USCA.live.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)