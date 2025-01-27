Storm Lake man shot and killed in standoff

The Iowa DCI says a man who barricaded himself in his Storm Lake home after fleeing a traffic stop was shot and killed this morning in an exchange of gunfire with law officers.

Information from the DCI says the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Daniel Palenik for speeding outside of Storm Lake around eight Sunday morning. Deputies say Palenik, was uncooperative, made threats to them and fled at a high rate of speed.

Palenik was found barricaded at his Storm Lake residence a short time later. The DCI says Palenik began firing at officers around 4 p.m. and continued to fire dozens more rounds at officers throughout the evening. Palenik fired again at three a.m. and officers returned fire. The DCI says Palenik was struck and died at the scene.