Fort Dodge woman accused of arson in Sunday blaze

Fort Dodge police charged a woman on Monday with intentionally setting an occupied house on fire.

Thirty-four-year-old Megan S. Freeman of Fort Dodge was arrested and charged with arson in the 1st and 3rd degrees and harassment in the first degree.

Firefighters were called to a residence on North 12th Street Sunday afternoon where flames were coming from the second floor of the building.

The residence was occupied with no injuries reported.

Upon further investigation into the cause of the fire, it appeared to be suspicious in nature. Authorities determined that the Sunday fire was set intentionally.

Freeman is being held in the Webster County Jail on a $29,000 cash bond.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)