Ex-Governor Branstad backs creating UI School of Intellectual Freedom

Former Governor Terry Branstad is urging legislators to pass a bill that would establish a “School of Intellectual Freedom” at the University of Iowa.

“The future of our country is dependent on citizens that are well informed and celebrate the American heritage,” Branstad said, “…especially in this day and age when we see…a lack of respect for other viewpoints.”

Branstad was at the Capitol yesterday to testify at a subcommittee hearing on the bill. M (Em) Denney, a recent University of Iowa graduate, testified against the bill.

“I find this a laughable and ridiculous waste of money, time and resources,” Denny said. “…This is a pure ideological exercise because you disagree with whatever you’ve labeled DEI, which in my experience is black people, trans people, women being represented in education and being represented in any position of authority or having any of their history taught.”

Branstad replied. “Let me tell you I graduated from the University of Iowa a long time ago in political science,” Branstad said. “I know most of the teachers are socialists, but I think all political views should be represented.”

The bill calls for hiring four political science professors for a School of Intellectual Freedom and creating a new, nine-member council to oversee the operation.

A university spokesman told lawmakers a plan a “Center for Civil Dialogue and Leadership” at the University of Iowa will be presented next month to the board that oversees the three state universities. It would be similar to centers at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. The Board of Regents approved creation of UNI’s “Center for Civic Education” in September. In November, Iowa State University administrators announced a “Cyclone Civics” initiative.