Study: Recreational bicycling in Iowa has $1.4B economic impact

Pedal power is having a remarkable impact on Iowa’s financial health, as well as the physical and mental health of the state’s cyclists, according to a new study from the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

Luke Hoffman, the non-profit’s executive director, says cycling and the use of bike trails in Iowa contributes nearly one-and-a-half BILLION dollars to the state’s GDP every year.

“1.4 billion is the total statewide economic impact of recreational bicycling in Iowa,” Hoffman says, “and that is from the 900,000 riders who every year, from a variety of folks who ride a bike one time to ride a bike multiple times per week, are having that impact.”

Hoffman calls Iowa “the world capital of trails” with more than 3,600 miles of multi-use trails. Cycling, he says, supports Iowa’s local economies, workforce, talent attraction and retention, rural revitalization, and quality of life.

“A trail is greater than the sum of its parts, right?” Hoffman says. “It’s not just a few inches of concrete, it’s not just several miles of trail. It’s a vibrant, connected, living, breathing system, because of all the stories and memories that people have there and all of the health savings and economic impacts that are coming out as a result.”

According to the study, Iowa’s bicycle retail sector generates $56-million in economic impact each year, supporting workforce development with 800 jobs statewide. The report says cycling also improves health outcomes and quality of life, with active cyclists showing a 28-percent reduced risk for breast cancer, 77-percent reduced risk for colorectal cancer, and a variety of other physical health benefits.

“The study showed that those who are frequent cyclists, meaning that you bike several times per month, experienced a 49% reduction in chronic mental health conditions,” Hoffman says. “I just think it’s something that really is part of the spiritual fabric of Iowa, and what makes it a great place to live, work and play.”

Cycling and trail use rank among the top 50 industries in the state, according to the study, which found bicycle-related tourism generates $13-million in Iowa annually. Trail construction and maintenance investments have a $24-million economic impact, supporting rural revitalization with 260 jobs, mostly in construction.

A similar Coalition study done in 2012 pegged the economic impact of cycling and trails in Iowa at almost $365-million.