Bill would let Iowa schools assemble ‘threat assessment teams’

A school safety bill that’s cleared initial review in the Iowa House would let schools assemble “threat assessment teams” that could share confidential information about students who might pose a threat.

Local police, juvenile court officials, mental health counselors and social workers would be on these teams alongside school officials. Josie Wagler is with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, which proposed the bill.

“Really we’re just trying to extend this runway for information sharing between these entities,” she said, “to be able to secure resources for students prior to a targeted act of violence occurring.”

The bill would allow two school districts or non-public schools to coordinate intervention when a student of either school exhibits troubling, threatening behavior. Several education groups support the direction of the bill, but there could be some changes coming. The Iowa Association for Justice recommends clarifying that information should only be shared about students who pose a significant threat, rather than information about any student who has a mental illness.

(Reporting by Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)