Bill would require Iowa driver’s licenses to show citizenship status

Iowa driver’s licenses would have to show whether the person is a U.S. citizen or a legal resident if a bill that’s cleared a House subcommittee becomes law.

Lori Stiles of Johnston is a volunteer with Iowa Canvassing, a group that reviewed voter rolls in 60 Iowa counties and challenged thousands of registrations. During a subcommittee hearing on the bill, Stiles said since people are able to register on Election Day at their polling place, having citizen printed on the back of a driver’s license makes sense.

“I see this as a bill that would help with securing our elections,” Stiles said.

Stiles, who has been a poll worker since 2008, said while voters are required to show a photo I.D., they are not required to show proof of citizenship during Election Day voting.

“This designation or some such on a driver’s license would definitely help because only U.S. citizens should be voting in U.S. elections and in Iowa city and state elections,” Stiles said.

Critics say the bill could lead to discrimination and harassment of people who are legal residents, but not U.S. citizens. Storm O’Brink of North Liberty said immigrants are terrified in the current political climate. “You can’t just do another thing to single them out,” O’Brink said.

Amy Campbell is a lobbyist for Lutheran Social Services which helps refugees resettle in Iowa. She said driver’s licenses are used for so much more than voting. “The people that are here legally are already facing a number of challenges and we want to be welcoming and have them stay in our country and be well-producing, stable families,” Campbell said, “and I think this is destabilizing.”

Minnesota and four other states along the Canadian border offer enhanced driver’s licenses to serve as an I.D. as well as proof of U.S. citizenship. These enhanced licenses can be used in place of a U.S. Passport for re-entry from certain countries, like Canada. The licenses are more expensive than a standard driver’s license in those states and must also be a READ ID, which requires certain identifying documents, like a birth certificate.