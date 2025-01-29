Data center with 500 jobs coming to Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids City Council voted to approve an agreement Tuesday for the Quality Technology Services company to build a data center there.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz talked about the agreement. “I found in my relationship with QTS over the last year, them to be a very open and forthright company that truly wants to develop a data center in Cedar Rapids, correct, but also do the right things for the community,” Pomeranz says.

The company promises a $750 million investment and will be eligible for a 70% rebate supported by increased taxes once the center is completed. Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffanny O’Donnell says she sees the tax incentive as an investment rather than a cost. ““It’s more than a tax deal. It’s about positioning our city as a leader in technology, innovation opportunity,” O’Donnell says. “It’s about creating a city that businesses want to call home, families are going to want to build their futures in and, oh, by the way, investors are going to want to see a sure bet.”

The city’s director of economic and development services says the project will bring a minimum of 500 jobs in six years.

(By James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)