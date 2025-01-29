Iowa earns multiple failing grades on report card for anti-smoking efforts

A new report card on Iowa’s smoking policies gives the state an abysmal grade point average. In the five categories, Iowa earned one B, one D, and three Fs.

Kristina Hamilton, director of advocacy at the American Lung Association in Iowa, says one of the state’s failing grades comes under the category of state cigarette taxes, which she says are far too low.

“Iowa’s tax per pack of 20 cigarettes is $1.36,” Hamilton says. “We would like to see that significantly increased, definitely by $1.50 but at least by $1. We haven’t increased the cigarette taxes in Iowa in 18 years.”

The association also wants to see electronic cigarettes taxed at the same rate as other tobacco products. Hamilton says they plan to focus efforts on urging Iowa lawmakers to establish a tax on e-cigarettes during this legislative session, as she says those taxes would have a dual impact.

“We know that individuals who are price sensitive, when prices go up on products like tobacco products, we do see consumption go down, but there also will be some increased revenue, because that tax will be on those products for those who still purchase them,” Hamilton says, “so it’s a win for public health, and it’s a win for income for the state.”

Iowa earned another F for the amount of money the state spends on smoking prevention and cessation programs.

“We advocate for funds that come into the state from tobacco settlement dollars and taxes to go towards tobacco prevention,” Hamilton says. “Unfortunately, over $200 million in tobacco related revenue came to Iowa last year, and barely any of that went for tobacco control programs.”

Only about $4-million dollars out of that 200-million-plus went into state programs that help Iowa adults overcome tobacco addiction and to prevent youth from starting. The lion’s share, she says, went into the state’s general fund.

Iowa’s third F came for not ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, which includes flavored cigarettes, cigars and vape products. The 2025 State of Tobacco Control report gives Iowa a D in the category of coverage and access to services to quit tobacco, and a B for strength of smoke-free workplace laws. Iowa passed the Smoke-free Air Act in 2008, but it doesn’t extend to casinos, so Hamilton says the grade isn’t an A.

New figures show fewer Iowans are lighting up: “The smoking rate is 13.7% which is a little lower than last year,” she says. “I believe it was around 15% so we still have work to do.”