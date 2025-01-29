Iowans with disabilities lobby for ‘Work Without Worry’ bill

Iowans with Disabilities say income and asset limits for Medicaid eligibility keep them from working as much as they wish and they’re asking legislators to make changes.

During a news conference in the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday, Zach Mecham of Pleasantville said as a person with disabilities he has to choose between breathing and getting a full time job. “The majority of Iowans with disabilities want to work, yet a disproportionate number of us are either unemployed or under employed,” Mecham said, “and we’d like to change that.”

Alex Watters, a member of the city council in Sioux City, has a spinal cord injury. Waters said he’s been forced to limit his income so he has Medicaid coverage for the home assistance he needs to get out of bed and into his wheelchair.

“We want to work. We are looking to work and Iowa has a workforce challenge,” Waters said. “Help us remedy that challenge by filling these jobs, representing our communitie and pass this piece of legislation.”

Erica Carter of Sioux City suffered a spinal cord injury in 2010, but was removed from the Medicaid program in 2023 when her income as a CPA rose above current limits. She’s purchased private insurance and is paying out of pocket for assistance with daily activities she cannot manage on her own. “The harsh reality that I face daily is one third of my wages goes to just getting in and out of bed,” Carter said.

Disability Rights Iowa executive director Catherine Johnson said lifting Medicaid restrictions on how much Iowans with disabilities can earn and save means they’ll be able get the support they need to live independently.

“This is not a benefit issue. This is an income issue that we are losing because people with disabilities cannot work to the level they want to work,” Carter said.

A bill to create a “Work without Worry” program in Iowa Medicaid was discussed by lawmakers last year and advocates are asking for its passage this year. It would remove the penalties for a working spouse’s income and raise the income and asset limits for Medicaid coverage for Iowans with disabilities.