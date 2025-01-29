President Trump’s first bill signing has a tie to slain Iowan woman

President Donald Trump signed his first bill into law today and it is one with Iowa ties.

Trump signed the Lakin Riley Act, which requires ICE to detain illegal immigrants accused of theft or burglary. Riley was a Georgia nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant. The bill also included provisions of Sarah’s Law” — named for a 21-year-old Council Bluffs woman who was killed in Omaha by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk on January 31st of 2016. Federal officials did not detain the illegal immigrant charged with Root’s death and he disappeared after posting bail.

Sarah’s Law requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement to keep illegal immigrants in custody if they’ve been arrested and charged with murder or seriously injuring someone. Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull attended the signing ceremony with Scott Root, Sarah’s father. Feenstra issued this statement on the signing. “I’m thrilled that President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, which includes my legislation — Sarah’s Law. With his signature, President Trump has prioritized Americans over criminal illegal immigrants and delivered justice for Sarah Root and her family. Illegal immigrants who harm or kill American citizens will now answer for their crimes and do the hard time that they deserve. Because of our advocacy, lives will be saved and our country will be safer and more secure.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, worked on Sarah’s Law and was also at the signing. She released this statement: “Today is the culmination of a nine-year battle for justice for Sarah Root. Finally, after years of working on this bill and under the leadership of President Trump, our nation’s laws will no longer prioritize illegal immigrants over Americans. I will never stop fighting for Iowans and putting their safety first to ensure that no family has to endure the pain that the Roots were forced to.”