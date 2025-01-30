DMACC president to retire at the end of this year

The president of Des Moines Area Community College plans to retire at the end of the year.

Rob Denson has been the president of DMACC for 20 years after serving 10 years as the president of Northeast Iowa Community College. Denson says in his announcement he is proud of the expansion of the academic programs and the more than $100 million put into facilities in his time at the school. Enrollment has increased 50 percent since 2003.

Denson is only the fourth president in the schools 59-year history. The DMACC board plans to hire a consulting firm to conduct a search for Denson’s replacement.