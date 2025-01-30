Hinson says she voted against adding flights at DCA, scene of deadly jet/copter crash

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is scolding those who are criticizing Congress for adding flight slots at Reagan National Airport last year, an act some say ignored critical safety concerns.

A midair crash last night near the airport, known as DCA, between a commercial passenger jet and a military helicopter left what’s feared to be nearly 70 dead. As yet, no survivors have been found.

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says this isn’t the time for a debate.

“Nobody should be politicizing this tragedy, so shame on anybody who’s jumping to conclusions here,” Hinson says. “We did have a conversation, of course, over slots last year. I actually voted against that first amendment. It was on the FAA reauthorization bill, and I do share those concerns about the traffic at DCA.”

Flight slots were added to the already-crowded schedule as, critics said, Congress members wanted the convenience of DCA instead of the other larger airport, Dulles. The crash happened just short of the runway, about three miles from the White House and U.S. Capitol, and the wreckage of both aircraft fell into the Potomac River. It’s considered the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, and Hinson isn’t ready to discuss what may’ve caused the accident.

“I’m going to be working to make sure that the FAA has all they need to ensure a safe flying experience, and that we can make that guarantee to passengers in this country,” Hinson says. “We have a lot of questions, and I think it is important that we understand all the facts of this situation so we can rightly make any changes, to make sure this kind of a tragedy doesn’t happen again.”

The main runway at DCA is among the shortest in the industry and there was much debate about closing the airport following the terrorist attacks of Nine Eleven. Last night’s crash may be the deadliest in the U.S. in two dozen years, and Hinson says there will be a thorough investigation.

“My heart is breaking for the victims of this crash, their loved ones, and the first responders at the scene of this tragedy, who have a terrible job ahead of them,” Hinson says. “Right now, we need to let the professionals do that job. We need to make sure that they have the resources and the tools that they need to respond and investigate.”

The helicopter was a UH-60 Blackhawk based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with a crew of three, while the American Airlines jet was a Bombardier CRJ-701 carrying 60 passengers and four crew. The flight originated in Wichita, Kansas.