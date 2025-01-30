Indiana Fever to play exhibition game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The WNBA’s Indiana Fever announced on Thursday the addition of a preseason game on the campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on May 4, 2025 against the Brazilian National Team.

For the first time in franchise history, the Fever will take the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, known for its electric atmosphere and key moments for No. 1 draft pick and former Hawkeye, Caitlin Clark.

Tickets to the game will be available through the University of Iowa, with more information available at a later date. Should tickets for the preseason game, hosted by ProHoops Sports & Events, become available to the general public, updates will be shared via Fever social media channels

“We couldn’t be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin,” said Indiana Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That’s what will make this preseason matchup so special for us.”

The University of Iowa Athletics Department will retire Clark’s iconic No. 22 following Sunday’s game against second-ranked USC at 12:30 p.m.