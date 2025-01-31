State Rep. Martin Graber of Fort Madison has died

A member of the Iowa House who has represented a district in the southeast corner of the state for the past four years has died at the age of 72..

Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020. He served 32 years in the Iowa National Guard, rising to the rank of brigadier general by the time of his retirement. He won reelection to the House in 2024 with over 67% of the vote.

In a written statement issued late this afternoon, House Speaker Pat Grassley said Graber’s legacy “will be one of kindness, hard work, and service.”

Graber is survived by his wife Coni, who he married 49 years ago, his two daughters and two granddaughters. Graber was a southeast Iowa native who graduated from Central Lee High School. Graber earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa in 1976, a masters from St. Ambrose in 1987 and another masters from the U-S Army War College in 2002.

House Speaker Grassley recently appointed Graber to lead a new House committee, to take a deeper look at state accounts set aside for specific purposes as well as the block grants the federal government sends the State of Iowa. Graber had recently served on the Republican Party of Iowa’s State Central Committee and had been chairman of Lee County Republicans.

Below are written statements released by state officials late this afternoon:

(Fort Madison, Iowa) — State Representative Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) passed away on the morning of January 31st, 2025. Speaker Pat Grassley has released the following statement: “Our caucus is devastated by the unexpected passing of our friend and colleague Martin Graber. First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt prayers to his entire family during this difficult time, namely his two daughters, two granddaughters, and his wonderful wife of 49 years, Coni. Martin’s legacy will be one of kindness, hard work, and service. He served 32 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Brigadier General. He was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020. He was beloved by his community. His presence in the Capitol will surely be missed. He was a friend to all. His genuine care for everyone he encountered was clear wherever he went. He was an exceptional representative. He worked diligently and took his role as the voice of House District 100 very seriously. As we grieve this loss, we pray for his soul, that he finds peace and eternal comfort with God.” Graber was 72 years old. He represented House District 100. He was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020. DES MOINES— Today, Gov. Reynolds issued the following statement on the passing of Iowa State Rep. Martin Gruber of Lee County, IA: “Kevin and I are heartbroken at the loss of our friend and colleague Representative Martin Graber. He served with distinction not only as a representative for his constituents in the Iowa House, but also as a career soldier in the Iowa National Guard where he held the rank of Brigadier General (Retired). He was passionate about his community, his family, and his faith. Martin was the best of us, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 49 years, Coni, his daughters, and his grandchildren.” DES MOINES – Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement regarding the passing of Representative Martin Graber: “Rep. Martin Graber’s contributions to Iowa, the conservative movement, and the Republican Party are unmatched. He exemplified everything that was good and noble about a citizen legislator in our beloved state. Martin Graber was a patriot both in his uniform and in his role as a representative of the people. He was a friend and confidante, but more importantly, he was a tireless advocate for his constituents in southeast Iowa. We will miss his unmatched integrity, but those principles for which he stood for will stand even stronger. My deepest sympathy to his best friend and his treasured wife Coni Graber, his children, and family. Godspeed my friend.” DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 31, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement following the news of the passing of State Rep. Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison): “Rep. Martin Graber was an incredible husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and who took deep pride in serving his community, state, and nation. In his years of service in the Iowa National Guard and the Iowa Legislature, Iowans could count on him to be a man of integrity. Whether it was attending the Tri-State Rodeo like we did last summer or visiting a small business in his district, I always enjoyed spending time with him. My heart goes out to Coni, his beloved wife, and the entire Graber family, as well as his many friends and constituents. We will miss him and the significant impact he made on so many.”