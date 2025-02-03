Bill directs Iowa schools to refer to Denali, Gulf of America in classroom materials

Republicans on a House subcommittee have approved a bill to require any handouts in Iowa classrooms adhere to President Trump’s executive order renaming two landmarks. In January, Trump renamed Mount Denali as Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

“I think it’s just a matter of pointing that out,” Representative Bob Henderson, a Republican from Sioux City who is a retired math teacher, told reporters.

Henderson said the bill does not require the purchase of new textbooks or wall maps with these name changes, but would apply to anything handed out — including tests.

“The Department of Interior has officially changed the name of Mt. Denali back to Mt. McKinley as of….January 24,” Henderson said. “…Gulf of America seems to be a more appropriate name for that even though it has been about close to 200 years that it has been known as the Gulf of Mexico.”

Henderson said it’s unclear when the Gulf of America will be its official name in federal records. The president’s executive order gave the Department of Interior 30 days to make the change in the official federal database of all U.S. geographic names. During a subcommittee hearing on the bill, Heaven Chamberlain of Bondurant called it “silly.”

“We all know what the Gulf of Mexico is,” she said. “It does not need to be the Gulf of America.”

Representative Mary Lee Madison of Des Moines, the only Democrat on the subcommittee, voted against the bill and criticized the name changes Trump has ordered.

“I think don’t think we have to jump everytime somebody wants to do something,” Madison said.

The bill’s sponsor is the chairman of the Education Committee in the Iowa House. Last week, a proposal that would have required all state agencies in Arkansas to update maps and educational materials failed in a committee in the Arkansas legislature.