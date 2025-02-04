Funeral in Ft. Madison today for State Rep. Graber

Iowa lawmakers, including the governor, will be in Fort Madison later this morning for the funeral of State Representative Martin Graber. Graber died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 72.

House Speaker Pat Grassley honored Graber during remarks in the House yesterday “As we all know we lost a great friend,” Grassley said shortly after convening the House. “…There’s not a lot of people, if anyone, who’s ever had a bad thing to say about Martin Graber.”

Graber is survived by his wife Coni, two adult daughters and two granddaughters. Representative Jon Dunwell of Newton, who is a pastor, prayed for the Graber family.

“There is a pain that’s found in separation. There is a pain that’s found in death and so, Lord, we pray right now for Coni,” Dunwell said. “….Lord, may we be your hands and feet of love and expression to her and to her children and grandchildren.”

Today’s schedule in the Iowa House has been scrapped so members may attend Graber’s funeral. Graber was a southeast Iowa native who served 32 years in the Iowa National Guard. He retired at the rank of brigadier general and was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020.

It’s been 32 years since a lawmaker has died while the Iowa legislature was in session. State Representative Clay Spear of Burlington died on January 27, 1993.