Iowa’s Olsen earns national award

Iowa senior guard Lucy Olsen earned National Player of the Week Honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday.

Olsen was instrumental in Iowa’s upset over No. 4 USC on Sunday. She paced the game and Hawkeyes with 28 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the floor and also going 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Olsen’s 28-point performance was a career-high as a Hawkeye and it was also her sixth 20-point outburst of the season which is also a team-high.

In the second half against the Trojans, Olsen registered 23 of her 28 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. She was 8-of-11 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free throw line over the final 20 minutes.

Earlier in the week against Northwestern, Olsen registered 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Olsen has 13 career games of 10+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds.