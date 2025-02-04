UNI is seeking speakers for a TEDx talk this fall

The University of Northern Iowa will celebrate its 150th anniversary with events on the Cedar Falls campus including a TEDx talk this fall.

Adam Amdor, a spokesman for UNI, says the deadline is in about two weeks to apply to be one of the 15 speakers.

“It’s all about sharing ideas,” Amdor says. “So, you’ve probably heard of a TED Talk. A TEDx event is a local, self-organized version. The ‘x’ means it’s an independently organized event, and so we’re looking for great speakers that can expand on one single idea worth sharing.”

Organizers are looking for inspiring speakers who can deliver powerful, thought-provoking talks on a wide variety of topics.

“Maybe that’s a new way of approaching an old problem,” Amdor says, “or challenging the status quo, sharing some fascinating research or something really innovative.”

If you’re interested in speaking or know someone who would be a great fit, Amdor encourages you to complete the speaker application form right away, as they’re lining people up now from the Cedar Valley and beyond.

“If you have an idea that changes everything, something really unique, we’re looking for about 15 speakers,” Amdor says. “The deadline for applications is coming up, February 17th, and these talks are about 15 to 18 minutes or so. They’re original, but the goal is to really inspire, surprise and delight the audience.”

As part of the sesquicentennial celebration, TEDxUniversity of Northern Iowa will be held at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on October 25th.