Earlam and Mt. Pleasant seek historical status for downtown districts

The downtown districts of two Iowa cities are in the process of being nominated to be lon the National Register of Historic Places.

Iowa Economic Development Authority spokesperson Kannan Kappleman says Earlham is one of the cities. “The Madison County historic preservation commission completed a survey in 2024 and determined that the area retain its historic and contextual significance,” Kappleman says. She says preliminary work has also been done for Mount Pleasant. “They too, completed a survey in 2024 and determined that their area also retains its historic significance in context and integrity,” she says.

The IEDA has awarded federal dollars in the form of grants to the two cities to work on the nominations for the historic designation. Kappleman says it’s important to recognize these areas. “It not only impacts tourism, but it’s also about community revitalization. There are aspects of sustainability as well utilizing structures to the fullest possible,” Kappleman says.

The IEDA also awarded grants to help with other historical surveys. )”There are gems across the state, from the aspect of exactly what these structures housed in previous years, there’s great value with these with preserving structures for economic development purposes,” she says. Grants will fund a citywide historic survey in Des Moines and a survey of Red Oak’s historic East Hill district. Another grant will help fund a historical/architectural survey for the North Calhoun Street potential Residential Historic District in West Liberty. Louisa County’s Historic Preservation Commission will use a grant to hire a consultant to complete intensive historical/architectural surveys of buildings in the commercial downtown districts of Columbus Junction and Wapello.