Iowans need to beware and be prepared for icy roads later today

Forecasters say wide sections of Iowa may see a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain later today and driving could quickly become treacherous.

Pete Hjelmstad, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Transportation, says people will need to be ready — and cautious — when they hit the roads.

“We have had little-to-zero winter driving experience this year and ice is probably one of the hardest things to deal with,” Hjelmstad says. “I know we’ve said it a lot, but human nature is to put it off unless you need it, but make sure your vehicle is ready, make sure you have a full tank of gas. Have the right air pressure in your tires. Have that winter survival kit.”

Also, take your cell phone with you, make sure it’s charged, and make sure you’ve got a charger.

Hjelmstad says the DOT has changed its road conditions website (linked below) to better show ice-covered roads.

“We actually have added another layer. You know we had the colors with the green and the blue and all that. We’ve now added blue with dots and purple with dots. That means partially covered with ice or completely covered with ice,” he says. “We’ve added a few more layers to try and make things even a little bit more specific for your driving conditions.”

Before heading out this morning, Hjelmstad reminds you to check the forecast as well as the current road conditions through 511ia.org.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)