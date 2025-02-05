Small amounts of ice can mean big trouble for Iowa drivers

Iowans are warned our sidewalks and roads may be dangerously icy this afternoon and tonight as a winter storm front moves across the state, bringing the potential for freezing rain.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee says 64 Iowa counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon until 9 o’clock tonight.

“We’re looking at freezing drizzle moving up from Missouri into Iowa for a lot of this afternoon or evening,” he says.

The advisory covers about two-thirds of Iowa, roughly from Highway 20 south. Lee says Iowans need to be prepared for a thin layer of ice and slick conditions later today.

“It looks like the amounts will be very light, but any icing that does manage to occur, especially on untreated surfaces, can obviously be treacherous,” Lee says, “so definitely something to keep an eye on today if you’re getting ready to head out.”

Lee says sunshine should return on Thursday, but there could be more precipitation this weekend.

“We should get some pretty nice weather out with the high or maybe in the upper 30s or so, but it looks like maybe a quick shot of precipitation again late Friday night into Saturday morning or so,” Lee says. “The types and amounts are still up to question, but right now, it doesn’t look like anything particularly heavy.”

The state DOT offers an updated road conditions website that shows where icy roads are located at 511ia.org.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)