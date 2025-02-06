Anti-Trump protest at Iowa Capitol part of #50501 movement

Demonstrators gathered outside the Capitol in Des Moines Wednesday, as rallies were staged across the U.S. to protest President Trump’s agenda.

Amy Chen of Iowa City said she’s worried. “I was motivated to come because I am horrified by what’s happening with the government. There’s too many problems to name them all,” she said. “I’m concerned about women’s rights. I’m concerned about Elon Musk’s access to the government.”

Betty Bolar of Marshalltown said it appears Trump aims to dismantle the pillars of democracy.

“There’s a coup,” Bolar said. “…I hope and pray that I’m wrong and this isn’t going to go as badly as it looks right now, but I’m very scared.”

Several hundred people attended the outdoor rally at the Capitol. It was part of the #50501 movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 rallies,

A couple of hours later a group that supports Trump’s policies held an event inside the Capitol and four protesters who yelled at the “Moms for Liberty” group were detained and removed from the statehouse.

A Moms for Liberty member — just elected to the Iowa House — was a keynote speaker at the rally. Republican Representative Samantha Fett of Carlisle cited recent data showing most fourth and eighth graders are not scoring well in reading and math as evidence more must be done to fix a failing education system.