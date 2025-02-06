Four Iowans at Trump’s ‘No Men in Women’s Sports’ event

Four Iowa elected officials were at the White House yesterday as President Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, recorded a video as she walked out of the event.

“I’ve been on the frontlines of this fight to protect girls’ sports and end this woke nonsense in our schools,” Hinson said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Attorney General Brenna Bird and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks also attended the event, held on National Girls and Womens in Sports Day.

“I know it means so much to all the female athletes at all levels,” Hinson said. “You’re working so hard, you’re training so hard to be the best. Now you know you won’t automatically come in second because of forced competition against a biological male.”

Governor Reynolds signed a state law nearly three years ago that says only those with female listed on their birth certificate may participate in girls sporting events sponsored by Iowa schools. Reynolds said President Trump’s “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order ensures “girls and women can compete on an even playing field” anywhere in the country. Attorney General Brenna Bird sids it is “common sense” that “only girls should participate in girls’ sports: and the executive order ensures “every schoolgirl can safely compete and succeed in the sports she loves.”

The NCAA’s leader said the order sets a clear, consistent national standard and the organization’s board of governors will meet soon to implement it.