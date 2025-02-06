Iowa A.G. opens investigation of sheriff after his remarks about ICE detentions

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says she has opened an investigation into a northeast Iowa sheriff who has said his department will not help Immigration and Customs Enforcement take unconstitutional actions.

Earlier this week, Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx posted a statement on social media. Marx said his office will assist if federal agents have proper and valid paperwork or court orders, but Marx said he shares the concerns many have expressed to him about the actions of ICE and FBI agents. Marx said his department will try to “block, interfere and interrupt” any detention that does not meet constitutional parameters.

On Wednesday, Governor Reynolds filed a complaint about the sheriff with the attorney general.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said “Iowa law is clear…and specifically requires law enforcement to comply with ICE detainers or risk the loss of state funding.”