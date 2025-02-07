If you might have “the bug,” consult with a professional ASAP

Flu season is peaking in Iowa and dozens of schools report rampant absences due to illness, with several districts canceling classes in the past two weeks.

William Schaffner, spokesman for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, says seeking treatment for the flu and COVID-19 is vital.

Most Iowans likely have at least one high-risk factor for COVID and the flu, but Schaffner says many don’t realize they have a greater chance of developing a severe illness if they’re infected.

“People with chronic health issues, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart and lung disease, are at increased risk for serious complications,” Schaffner says. “Other common risk factors include being overweight, obese, or immunocompromised.”

Flu and COVID vaccines are still available in Iowa, with many clinics offering them for free. If you think you might be sick, Schaffner says to consult a professional.

Studies find antiviral meds reduce the risk of hospitalization by 60-percent for flu, cut the risk of hospitalization due to COVID by more than 50-percent, and the risk of death by 75-percent.

“Although COVID-19 and flu antiviral treatments are effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death, they are widely underused,” Schaffner says. “Antivirals are available with a prescription and are designed to be given early on to prevent symptoms from becoming more severe.”

Antivirals are most effective when started as soon as possible after being infected, he says, within five days after the first symptoms of COVID begin, and within two days after flu symptoms start.

In some Iowa communities, over-the-counter and prescription antivirals are reportedly in very short supply.