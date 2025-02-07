Iowa roads will be busier Sunday, so staying sober would be super

Iowans can expect much heavier-than-normal traffic on the state’s roads Sunday, as people dart to the grocery store to stock up on snacks, or head for a tavern, restaurant or friend’s house to watch the big game.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Paul Gardner, based in Fort Dodge, says it may be Super Bowl Sunday, but it could be a far-from-super day for those who don’t follow the rules.

“Whether you’re an Eagles fan or a Chiefs fan, we want to make sure that everyone is getting to the end zone safely,” Gardner says. “If you are out partying it up this weekend, make sure you have a designated driver. That’s going to be your most valuable player of the night. Make sure that if you’re consuming alcoholic beverages, whether you’re at a get-together or at a bar or restaurant, make sure that you’ve got a plan in place to get home safely.”

Gardner says dozens of additional law officers will be working Iowa’s roads Sunday, trying to spot drivers who are a danger to themselves and others.

“We’ll see an increase of traffic. We’ll have extra troopers. I know other law enforcement agencies will also have other officers involved and out there watching for impaired drivers,” Gardner says. “We just want to make sure everyone has a game plan in place to get home safely.”

Statistically, he says Sunday is a dangerous day for Iowa drivers.

“OWI incidents are 22% higher on Super Bowl Sunday than any other Sunday of the year,” Gardner says, “and usually close to half of the fatalities involve a blood-alcohol content in a driver of point-08 or higher.”

Gardner says there were two fatalities and ten personal injury accidents in Iowa during last year’s Super Bowl weekend.

(Additional reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)