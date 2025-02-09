Eagles’ cornerback Cooper DeJean cheered by Iowa hometown crowd

Northwest Iowa native Cooper DeJean will be starting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After a standout college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the NFL rookie is having an impressive season. He grew up in the small town of Odebolt in Sac County. Larry Allen, his high school coach, said the whole community is proud of what DeJean has accomplished.

“He’s the kid that you would want your daughter to bring home. Just so true — he doesn’t put on a facade or anything like that,” Allen said. “What you see is what you get. Just a quiet and humble young man.”

Allen, by the way, is switching allegiances to back his former player. “I am a Chiefs fan from way back, so it kind of put me in a tough spot this year,” Allen says. “I think we’ll definitely be rooting for the Eagles.”

A Super Bowl watch party is planned at the community center in Odebolt. Allen said most have spent the season cheering for DeJear’s team. “Santa delivered a lot of Eagles gear to the surrounding community this year, for sure,” Allen said. “Everybody is just rooting for him.”

A Super Bowl win for the Eagles would be a big birthday present for DeJean, who turns 22 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)