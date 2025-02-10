Ernst, Grassley co-sponsor latest ‘AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act’

A committee in the U.S. Senate has voted for a bill that would require automakers to keep putting AM radios in vehicles.

Some companies, like Tesla and Ford, have begun leaving A-M radio out of electric vehicles, citing interference from the electric motors. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is one of many co-sponsors of the ‘AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.’

“AM radio is a critical way folks across the country receive information,” Ernst said.

Ernst and others say during natural disasters, when electricity and cell phone towers are out, AM stations become a primary source for information. The International Association of Fire Chiefs and other groups that represent emergency responders have urged congress to pass the bill.

“This act would require automakers to preserve AM radios in electric and internal combustion engine vehicles,” Ernst said.

The same bill has been introduced in congress before. Last year it cleared a Senate committee, but was not considered in the U.S. House.

“I’m hopeful after many, many years of work our Republican majority will get this across the finish line,” Ernst said.

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, is also co-sponsoring the bill. Grassley calls AM radio “the backbone of our emergency alert system,” especially in rural areas, and Grassley said “Iowans rely on AM radio to catch up on local news, weather and commodity and livestock markets.”

The American Farm Bureau, AARP and several broadcast groups have been lobbying for the bill. If it becomes law, AM radio would have to be standard equipment in every vehicle, at no additional charge.

Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators and the two senators from Minnesota are backing the bill. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley are also co-sponsors.

(Audrey McIrvin, KICD, Spencer contributed to this story.)