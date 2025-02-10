Iowa Congresswoman Hinson says GOP shouldn’t squander opportunity to shrink gov’t

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative is exactly what is needed and she says now that Republicans hold the White House and congress, they “should not squander the opportunity” to make the federal government smaller, more efficient and more accountable.

“With a Republican trifecta and initiatives like DOGE, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity here in Washington, D.C. to restore American prosperity, save taxpayer dollars and take a sledgehammer to the administrative state,” Hinson said during a conference call with Iowareporters.

Hinson said Musk and his team have already taken major steps to expose and cut government waste, but there’s much more to be done.

“The administrative state needs to be reined in,” Hinson said, “and that is exactly what DOGE is working to do.”

Hinson said “taxpayers voted for accountability and transparency” after Trump talked during the 2024 presidential campaign about having Musk do this kind of work.

“I would just take a look at the people who are pushing back. They’re the people who want business as usual because it’s lucrative for them and benefits them,” Hinson said. “My only care and concern here is how does this benefit taxpayers and how does this protect our country?…I look forward to seeing what I can do as a member of the appropriations committee to help back that up.”

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, has served on the House Appropriations Committee since she was sworn in as a member of congress in 2021. Hinson authored an opinion piece that was published in today’s (Monday’s) Washington Times, suggesting the federal government should follow the downsizing effort Governor Kim Reynolds has led at the state level. Two years ago Reynolds proposed and signed legislation that cut the number of state agencies by nearly 60 percent. Last year, the governor’s realignment initiative eliminated or merged 80 state boards and commissions.