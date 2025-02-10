Iowa snow drought expected to end with multiple storms this week

The lack of snow this winter is expected to change with plenty expected to fall this week. National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Dodson says 24 counties in northwest and north central Iowa are under a Winter Weather Advisory for later today into tonight.

“We’re looking at multiple chances for snowfall, accumulating snowfall in portions of the state here through the week. The first will be kind of occurring today,” Dodson says. “Around two inches of snow, generally, but some areas could be looking at closer to four inches of snow.”

Dodson says a second round of snow will hit mid-week and a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect. “Starting early Wednesday morning, late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning, and then lasting through the day Wednesday. The greatest snowfall amounts will be over southwest Iowa with that one, but there will be snow over the entire almost the entire state,” he says.

Dodson says the week will end with more snow coming Friday for Valentine’s Day, and will continue into Saturday. He says it’s a little early to get an exact read on how much snow will fall at the end of the week.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)