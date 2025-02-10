Reynolds signs order creating Iowa ‘DOGE’ task force

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order late this morning creating an Iowa “Department of Government Efficiency” task force.

“It’s work will be organized around three broad goals: maximizing return on taxpayer investment, further refining our workforce and job training programs,” Reynolds said during a news conference in her Iowa Capitol office, “and leveraging technology, such as artificial intelligence.”

Reynolds announced her intention ot sign the executive order in January. Reynolds plans to appoint up to 20 business executives and local government officials to the task force. She’s already named the leader of the group. It’s Emily Schmitt, the chief administrative officer and general counsel for Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield.

“In manufacturing, we continually do this every day,” Schmitt said, “We move layouts, we switch machines different pieces are made on, and we also integrate technology to reduce heavy workloads or duties which all leads to a better employee engagement.”

Reynolds describes this “Iowa DOGE” effort as the next step to her state government realignment plans which merged, consolidated and eliminated a number of state operations. She said the goal is to make state government “run like a business,” so the task force will examine potential efficiencies in Iowa local government as well as state government.

“We need to work with the federal government, we need to work with local government and figure out how we can streamline all our processes and if there’s duplication happening — well, guess what? — that’s a cost to the taxpayers,” she said. “…We have to obligation to be responsible to them.”

An account called “Iowa DOGE” has been created on X, formerly known as Twitter, to seek public input. Once the task force has its first meeting, Reynolds said she’ll expect its report 180 days later.

“I want the expertise to come to the table,” Reynolds said, “encourage Iowans all across the state to look at different ideas they may have.”

Reynolds said her task force will not have the same kind of powers Elon Musk and his team have had to implement immediate changes in the federal government. Reynolds will review the report from the Iowa DOGE task force and compile a package of recommendations for the legislature next year.

“In Iowa, we have a different progcess. We balance our budget. We have a surplus,” Reynolds said. “We’re saving taxpayer dollars by continuing to look at how we can make it more efficient and more effective.”

Reynolds says government isn’t a family business and she won’t rule out layoffs in state or local government if that’s in the task force’s report. Her government realignment plan did not include layoffs, but did eliminate 600 full-time positions in state government that were not filled.