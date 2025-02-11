Central Iowa garden show features South Dakota hosts of HGTV program

There was a 33 percent increase in the amount of money Americans spent on home improvement projects between 2021 and 2023.

If you are looking to renovate rather than move, you can see the latest trends at the Des Moines Home and Garden Show, which opens this weekend at the Iowa Events Center. Amber Shaw is a managers of the event. “More than 350 local home experts all under one roof, there to provide inspiration for homeowners, homeowners that are just starting out a project or have a project in mind in any sphere of a home project,” Shaw says. “Really, every resource that you would need, all under one roof, and with the convenience of being able to shop and compare pricing while you’re there, which is great.”

This year’s celebrity headliners are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, who built their dream home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and host a hit remodeling show.

“They have the hit HGTV show, ‘Down Home Fab.’ We’re excited to have them in because they are a couple that tackles home projects together,” Shaw says. “We think it matches well with Valentine’s weekend, where we can provide couples, hopefully at the show, with some inspiration and confidence that they can tackle a home project together as a couple, too, and still love each other in the end.”

The four-day event features the Made in Iowa Market, showcasing products from Iowa artisans, giving visitors the chance to shop for handcrafted items while supporting local businesses. “We bring a lot of really great educational components to the shows, too, which I think people really respect and appreciate,” Shaw says. “That stage is filled with presentations throughout the weekend, from gardening tips everyone should know to the art of making a perfect floral arrangement to farm to table dinners and things like that.”

The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

DesMoinesHomeAndGardenShow.com