Iowa Senate, by 29-18 vote, approves 2% boost in per pupil spending

A plan to provide a 2% increase in the state’s per pupil spending on Iowa’s K-through-12 public and private schools has cleared the Senate with the support of 29 Republicans. It amounts to nearly $8000 per pupil in public schools and the same amount for parents who’ve signed up for an Educational Savings Account to cover private school expenses for their child.

“We’re making a promise to taxpayers that we’re going to be able to keep — not just today, but into the future,” said Senator Lynn Evans, a Republican from Aurelia who is a retired superintendent. “This bill continues our focus on funding students over systems. It continues to demonstrate our commitment to education, dedicating funding to help students in the educational setting that is best for them.”

Senate Democrats unsuccessfully proposed a 5% increase. Senator Sarah Trone-Garriott, a Democrat from Waukee, says a 2% per pupil growth in state support isn’t enough for school districts with slow or no enrollment growth.

“159 school districts will have to cut teachers or raise property taxes,” Trone-Garriott said. “That’s their choice.”

Senator Adrian Dickey, a Republican from Packwood, said he thinks it’s “time to make a few other things in Iowa a spending priority,” like support for volunteer fire fighters.

“I will support this bill, but it makes me sick how every year we don’t sit back and look at some of the other funding avenues we need to take a look at,” Dickey said. “It’s more than just education in this state.”

Senator Cindy Winckler, a Democrat from Davenport, said school funding isn’t just about the education sector.

“A well educated workforce attracts businesses, it strengthens our economy and ensures that Iowa remains competitive,” Winckler said.

Three Republican senators who represent rural school districts joined 15 Senate Democrats in opposing the bill. Republicans in the House have proposed a higher state spending level for K-12 students, including a one time $22.6 million infusion to help schools deal with inflationary costs.

The three GOP opponents of the bill were Senators Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg, Tom Shipley of Nodaway and Charlie McClintock of Alburnett. Senators Julian Garrett, a Republican from Indianola; Jeff Reichmann, a Republican from Montrose; and Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Coralville, were absent.