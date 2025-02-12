Iowa Senate approves ‘Taylor Swift’ bill about scalper bots

The Iowa Senate has unanimously voted to make it illegal to use computer “bots” that are programmed to buy big bunches of tickets to concerts, plays and sporting events in Iowa. It’s been nicknamed “The Taylor Swift” bill and is similar to efforts in other states that were launched after tickets to some of the singer’s concerts sold out within minutes due to scalper bots.

Senator Sarah Trone-Garriott of Waukee sprinkled references to Swift’s songs in her salute to the legislation. “This is ‘Karma’ for ticket bots. ‘Call It What You Want,’ but it doesn’t take a ‘Mastermind’ to know this bill would be a step in the right direction for Iowa’s consumers,” Trone Garriott said.

The bill requires ticket vendors to report scalper bot activities and the bill makes it clear what a legit ticket is that could be affected. “It doesn’t matter if a ticket is a traditional ticket, printed from a printer at home or digital on a phone,” said Senator Kerry Gruenhagen of Walcott, who refrained from reciting Swift song lyrics during Senate debate.

The Iowa Attorney General would enforce the law and could fine a repeat violator up to $100,000. A similar bill passed the Iowa Senate a year ago, but did not clear the House.