U.S. Rep. Hinson cites ‘major inefficiencies,’ but doesn’t foresee ‘immediate’ Education Dept. closure

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says it’s time to let states have more control over federal spending on U.S. schools, but she does not support the immediate closure of the U.S. Department of Education.

“There are major inefficiencies in the Department of Education,” Hinson said, “and as the mom of two school-aged children I want to make sure that we are providing resources to states that help with that end goal of making sure our next generation is educated properly.”

During her weekly conference call with Iowa reporters, Hinson said Linda McMahon, the person President Trump has nominated to be U.S. Secretary of Education, is in the best position to “decentralize” education — giving states primary authority over the policies in public schools, as well as how federal tax dollars are spent.

“I kind of agree with President Trump’s mandate to Linda McMahon, which is try to work to get it back to the states. I think that’s really important,” Hinson said. “I think states like Iowa can prove that we continue to be a leader in education and are making those key investments on behalf of our children.”

While the majority of Iowa public school funding comes from the state and from local property taxpayers in each school district, around 13% comes from the federal government.

“As a mother to public school kids, I just want that to make sure that all children have best access to education, that we’re not seeing a ‘woke’ Department of Education, again, try to skirt rules that would protect girls in girls sports, for example,” Hinson said, “so I’m relieved to see a president finally leading in this regard.”

A spokesperson for Hinson said the congresswoman “does not support shuttering the Department of Education immediately” and does not believe changes in the agency will “happen overnight.”

President Trump has called the Department of Education “a big con job” and says he wants to close it. McMahon appeared at a U.S. Senate hearing today, pledging to “reorient” the agency. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who attended the hearing, posted a message on social media saying, “Iowa stands ready to help the Trump Administration Make Education Great Again.”

Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” effort has already laid off Department of Education employees and cancelled contracts.