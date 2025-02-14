Hearing set on information in case of missing Mason City TV anchorwoman

A hearing has been scheduled for March 3rd on opening a sealed search warrant involving a potential suspect in the disappearance of Mason City TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Private investigator Steve Ridge says he’s retained Mason City attorneys Nellie O’Mara and Jesse Marzen, who filed a motion late last month arguing that the warrant regarding GPS data for two vehicles connected to John Vansice should be opened since Vansice died in December and any ongoing investigation into his involvement in the matter has now ceased.

Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen is resisting the motion, saying the investigation is ongoing and the motion to unseal makes no sense and could hinder the investigation. Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley has previously said the warrant did not result in any useful information.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)