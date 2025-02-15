Iowa REALTORS report shows home sales, inventory rose in January

There was an uptick in Iowa home sales in January, plus a dramatic increase in the number of homes put up for sale.

According to data from Iowa REALTORS, there was a 4.8% increase in the number of home sales that closed last month compared to January of last year. The group’s president says that’s an indicator home buyers are accepting higher interest rates as normal.

The median price for Iowa home sales in January was $220,000.-That’s up 2.3% from a year ago. The number of Iowa single family homes listed for sale in January grew by nearly 30%.

New listings of Iowa townhomes and condos surged as well, but the number of sales and the median sales price of condos and townhomes dipped in January.