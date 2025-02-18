Asked about GOP challenger, Iowa governor says she’ll run on her record

Governor Kim Reynolds hasn’t made an official announcement about a campaign in 2026, but she sounds like a candidate for reelection.

“I’m running on my record. I’m going to run on what we’ve done for Iowans since we’ve been elected and I’m proud of that record,” Reynolds said earlier today during a news conference in her statehouse office. “We’ve gotten a lot done on a short timeline and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do.”

Reynolds, who was elected in 2010 as Governor Terry Branstad’s running mate, became governor in mid-2017 when Branstad resigned and she’s been elected to two terms as governor. On Monday, Republican Brad Sherman, a Williamsburg pastor, announced he plans to run against Reynolds in a GOP Primary. During today’s news conference, Reynolds was asked about Sherman.

“I’ll stand on my bold, conservative record of getting things done…most of which he probably voted for,” Reynolds said, adding “my opponent” — a reference to Sherman, who served in the Iowa House in 2023 and 2024.

Sherman endorsed President Trump before the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, while Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Reynolds said she has “a good relationship” with Trump and while she’d love Trump’s endorsement in 2026, she will run on her record as governor.