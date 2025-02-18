Auditor, governor quarrel over access to E.S.A. information

State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds are in a standoff over access to information about state funding for private school expenses.

Sand said CPAs who’ve worked for him and three Republican state auditors asked for more data about the Education Savings Accounts parents of private school students use to cover tuition or other expenses.

“This office has never been refused the ability to examine a program,” Sand said during a news conference.

Governor Reynolds told reporters Sand is using his office for political gain.

“He’s been obsessed with a program that he’s flat out against, just to score political points,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said state agencies would provide more information about the Education Savings Accounts if Sand spells out in a letter what is requested, but Sand has failed to do so.

“Auditor Sands has been gunning for higher office since the day that he was elected,” Reynolds said. “The auditor should be non-partisan, non-biased. but he has been publicly against education freedom and E.S.As.”

Sand said the Iowa Supreme Court previously ruled the state auditor’s office doesn’t have to submit the extra paperwork the Reynolds Administration says must be provided.

“The mission of this office is to shine a light on how the state spends your money, hold government agencies and lawmakers accountable, and prevent waste, fraud and abuse,” Sand said. “We can’t do that when the governor gives her approval to hiding documents.”

According to a financial report issued today by the auditor’s office, CPAs sought information about how the private company hired to manage the state’s Education Savings Accounts is protecting the personal information of parents and students. The directors of two state agencies have issued a written statement, saying the ESA program is financially sound, participants’ data is protected and the auditor lacks the objectivity necessary to review the program.