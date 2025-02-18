Bill would repeal obscenity law exemptions from Iowa schools, libraries

Iowa’s obscenity law doesn’t apply to public libraries and educational institutions. A subcommittee in the Iowa House has approved a bill to repeal that exemption.

During a hearing at the Capitol Monday, a supporter of the repeal threw books on the table as a critic of the bill testified. Keenan Crow of the LGBTQ advocacy group One Iowa was suggesting the bill would allow people to file frivolous lawsuits.

“These suits are, of course, not designed to succeed and would not succeed because there’s nothing in our public libaries that would meet the legal definition of obscenity,” Crow said.

Evelyn Nikkel of PELLA PAC, a group that lobbies legislators to “protect children from propaganda” and obscene materials, said the exemption provides a loophole for public libraries.

“They determinedly are pulling out all stops to make sure that they keep this filth continually in front of our children,” she said.

Chris Campbell of Ames said taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for materials that could be deemed obscene.

“If that’s the kind of thing you like to read, it’s a free country. You’re free to buy it. It’s not that expensive,” Campbell said. “Why can’t I be free from paying for it?”

Reverend Brigit Stevens of the United Church of Christ testified against the bill.

“I urge you to not be afraid of knowledge and our children learning true, accurate and holistic knowledge,” she said.

Book publishers have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a 2023 Iowa law to ban books with sexual content from school libraries.

