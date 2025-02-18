New Sharon native appointed to the Board of Regents

The governor has appointed a University of Northern Iowa student to the Board of Regents.

Lucy Gipple is an elementary education major with a minor in social and emotional learning who is a New Sharon native. She is a graduate of North Mahaska High School where she was student body president, class president, a National Honor Society member and cheer captain for the football and basketball teams.

Gipple takes over as the student representative for the Regents at their February 27th meeting. She replaces Abby Crow who left the board after graduating from the University of Iowa in June.